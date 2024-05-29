Jack Wallen's howtos
How to migrate from Fedora Linux to Ultramarine (and why you'd want to) | ZDNET
Ultramarine is a take on Fedora Linux that aims to simplify the experience. The developers added extra repositories (which gives you a wider selection of software to install), out-of-the-box multimedia codecs (so you can play most audio and video file types without jumping through hoops), and "sane defaults" (to make the operating system experience as smooth as possible from your first login).
I first wrote about Ultramarine Linux when I claimed it as a contender for flagship Linux distro of the year. Recently, the developers released "Lost Umbrella" -- based on Fedora 40 -- and I was anxious to take it for a spin.
I grabbed an ISO image of the latest release and installed it as a virtual machine on VirtualBox. The installation came off seamlessly -- no surprise there. After all, installing Linux has become as easy as installing an application.
Why I use the Linux tree command daily - and what it can do for you | ZDNET
This is Linux, so for every GUI feature, there's a command that can do the same thing. Take, for instance, the tree command.
Most GUI file managers allow for a tree view. This lets you expand a folder to view the subfolders and files within without having to first navigate inside the root folder. I prefer this style of viewing because it saves me clicks. If you're navigating in and out of a file system throughout the day, the fewer clicks you have to make, the more time and effort you'll save.