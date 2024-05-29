Jack Wallen's howtos

Ultramarine is a take on Fedora Linux that aims to simplify the experience. The developers added extra repositories (which gives you a wider selection of software to install), out-of-the-box multimedia codecs (so you can play most audio and video file types without jumping through hoops), and "sane defaults" (to make the operating system experience as smooth as possible from your first login).

I first wrote about Ultramarine Linux when I claimed it as a contender for flagship Linux distro of the year. Recently, the developers released "Lost Umbrella" -- based on Fedora 40 -- and I was anxious to take it for a spin.

I grabbed an ISO image of the latest release and installed it as a virtual machine on VirtualBox. The installation came off seamlessly -- no surprise there. After all, installing Linux has become as easy as installing an application.