Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Canonical Works for Microsoft
Where are the antitrust regulators or CMA?
-
[Meme] 10 Years Down the New Career System (NCS) and What it Did to Our Collegiality
New from SUEPO, the staff union of the EPO
-
Angola: Microsoft Windows Down From 98% to 12%
Africa is "lost territory" for Microsoft colonialism
-
No News Drought in Techrights
Leaving my job after almost 12 years also contributes to available time for research and publication
New
-
10 More Days
Tux Machines turns 20.
-
[Meme] Meeting People on 'Dating Apps'
On the Internet, nobody knows you're a dog until you bark
-
The Campaign to 'End' Richard Stallman - Part IV - The Legitimate Concerns
So at least we now know why the FSF does not mention public talks
-
Links 30/05/2024: Public Domain and Kangaroo Courts
Links for the day
-
Links 30/05/2024: Microsoft Layoffs Back in Headlines, RISC-V and Standards
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 30/05/2024: A Lonely Friend and Deletion of Old Posts
Links for the day
-
A 3-Year Campaign to Coerce/Intimidate Us Into Censorship: In Summary
Some high-profile examples of defamation include Linus Torvalds, Richard Stallman...
-
Death Valley
The truth can be twisted
-
[Meme] UEFI 'Secure' Boot's Model of Security
Lion cage with people
-
Climbing a Tall Mountain for 2 Decades
In Web terms, 20 years is a very long time. Very few sites (or a small proportion of the whole) make it to 20.
-
If You're Going to Concern-Troll "Linux" Make Sure You Actually Use It (Or Tried It)
Concern-trolling has long been a key ingredient of GNU/Linux Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt
-
The Serial Strangler From Microsoft is About to Be Served Court Papers
You can run, but you cannot hide
-
The Campaign to 'End' Richard Stallman - Part III - The Reddit Mob (Social Control Media Controlled, Steered or Commandeered by Wall Street)
This is totally reminiscent of what authoritarian regimes do
-
Caged by Microsoft
Are you telling me that preventing people from booting their Linux is security?
-
-
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, May 29, 2024
IRC logs for Wednesday, May 29, 2024
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.
