posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 31, 2024



Quoting: Kdenlive 24.05.0 released - Kdenlive —

The team is happy to announce Kdenlive 24.05, this update reimplements the Audio Capture feature and focuses on enhancing stability while introducing a few exciting new features like Group Effects and Automatic Subtitle Translations. This version comes with a huge performance boost and the usual batch of quality of life, user interface and usability improvements.

This release comes with several performance enhancements, significantly boosting efficiency and responsiveness. Highlights include a massive speed improvement when moving clips with the spacer tool, faster sequence switching, improved AV1 NVENC support, and quicker timeline operations. These optimizations are part of the ongoing performance improvement efforts funded by our recent fundraiser.