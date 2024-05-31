posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 31, 2024



Quoting: The New Darter Pro Looks Like a Great Linux Laptop —

System76 sells a lot of desktop and laptop computers built for Linux, and now the company has released an updated Darter Pro laptop. It’s a high-end workstation laptop with the latest Intel processor, and it might be one of the best Linux machines you can get right now.

The new Darter Pro is a laptop built specifically for Linux, with a 14 or 16-inch 16:10 screen, up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 8TB of NVMe storage. This new model can be equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H or Core Ultra 7 155H processor. The screen has a special anti-glare coating, so it should be more readable in bright light than many other modern laptops.

The laptop ships with Pop_OS 22.04 LTS preinstalled, but you can also choose Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (and upgrade to the latest 24.04 LTS) when ordering the machine or install any other distribution you want. You should also be able to install Windows, but that’s not really what this laptop was built around, and System76 hasn’t updated its recommended drivers list for the new model yet.