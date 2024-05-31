Yocto Project Announces Latest Long Term Support Release, New Platinum Member Boeing, and Developer Day 2024

May 31, 2024



The Yocto Project, an open source collaborative project that developers use to create custom Linux-based systems, today announced the release of Scarthgap 5.0, the latest Long Term Support (LTS) release. This mega-release is packed with over 300 recipe upgrades and improvements to a variety of critical areas including core workflow, security, testing, Toaster web UI, packaging, and the roll-out of a new plug-in for VSCode among other available IDEs. As a Yocto Project LTS release, Scarthgap 5.0 will be maintained with bug fixes and security updates for 4 years.

Yocto continues to grow and is pleased to welcome Boeing at the Platinum Level, alongside AMD, Arm, AWS, BMW Group, Cisco, Comcast, Exein, Intel, LG Electronics, Qualcomm and WindRiver. As a Platinum Member of Yocto, Boeing brings extensive knowledge regarding Embedded Linux and Yocto Project usage in safety-critical environments to the Yocto Project community. "Yocto Project usage is subtle but extensive, powering the internet in routers through to telecommunications, automotive, aerospace, and much more," said Richard Purdie, Yocto Project Architect. "We're happy to welcome Boeing recognizing and supporting the project and now being able to publicly illustrate the project's role in another key industry."

