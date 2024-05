The Z100-0dB fanless mini PC is engineered for quiet performance, thanks to its passive cooling system. Equipped with the Intel Alder Lake-N Quad-Core N100 processor, this device is optimal for web browsing and office applications, making it ideal for any environment where noise reduction is important.

The M5Stack CoreS3 SE, a streamlined version of the third-generation CoreS3 unit from the M5Stack series, is engineered for IoT applications, smart home systems, and industrial automation. This device supports key programming platforms such as Arduino and UIFlow, enhancing its adaptability for diverse project requirements.

This tutorial will show you a simple way how to show temperature and fan speed on an Ubuntu 24.04 laptop. This is extremely useful especially when your laptop tends to be hot and you live at a hot place. We use ThinkPad T430 as example for this tutorial and your results should be more or less the same. Now let's learn how to do that!

This tutorial will show you how to set an alarm and timer using preinstalled app GNOME Clocks on Ubuntu 24.04. In short, you can use this to remind yourself a period of time like cooking, exercising, napping etc. both short and long time, repeatedly or not. For example set a timer and do your activity and Ubuntu will pop up in five or ten minutes "beep beep" to remind you kindly. Now let us try it out and have fun!