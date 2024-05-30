System76’s Darter Pro Linux Laptop Gets 16:10 Display, Intel Core Ultra CPUs

posted by Marius Nestor on May 30, 2024



It’s been more than 3 years since System76 updated the Darter Pro, and now the latest version of the Linux-powered notebook comes with Intel Core Ultra 5-125H or Intel Core Ultra 7-155H processors with integrated Intel Arc graphics, up to 4.8 GHz clock speed, up to 24MB cache, and up to 16 cores and 22 threads.

The new Darter Pro laptop also ships with up to 96GB dual-channel DDR5 5600 MHz RAM, up to 8TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage, a multitouch clickpad, a backlit chiclet US QWERTY configurable keyboard with 83 keys on the 14″ model and 102 keys on the 16″ model, stereo speakers, a 1.0MP 720p HD webcam, a 90 Watts charger, and a 73 Wh Li-Ion battery promising up to 9 hours of battery life.

