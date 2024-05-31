NetworkManager 1.48 Improves Detection of 6 GHz Band Capability for Wi-Fi Devices

After you have Synaptic installed and you are ready, now this tutorial will quickly introduce and help you to practice installing, removing, and upgrading software packages with examples on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" using Synaptic Package Manager. You will learn by exercises, without knowing too much details about Synaptic. We hope with this tutorial you can work immediately with your new Ubuntu machine by having applications, games and utilities you need the most at the same time getting to know more about Ubuntu itself. Now let's start the exercise!

This tutorial will show you how to set an alarm and timer using preinstalled app GNOME Clocks on Ubuntu 24.04. In short, you can use this to remind yourself a period of time like cooking, exercising, napping etc. both short and long time, repeatedly or not. For example set a timer and do your activity and Ubuntu will pop up in five or ten minutes "beep beep" to remind you kindly. Now let us try it out and have fun!

The Z100-0dB fanless mini PC is engineered for quiet performance, thanks to its passive cooling system. Equipped with the Intel Alder Lake-N Quad-Core N100 processor, this device is optimal for web browsing and office applications, making it ideal for any environment where noise reduction is important.

ZOTAC has recently launched the ZBOX PRO External Graphics Box series, engineered to enhance the graphics and computing performance of Mini PCs and notebooks. The series includes three models, with the EGB AD5000 featuring up to 9728 CUDA cores.

The M5Stack CoreS3 SE, a streamlined version of the third-generation CoreS3 unit from the M5Stack series, is engineered for IoT applications, smart home systems, and industrial automation. This device supports key programming platforms such as Arduino and UIFlow, enhancing its adaptability for diverse project requirements.

Still powered by the Liquorix-flavored Linux 6.8 kernel series and using the KDE Plasma 5.27.11 desktop environment, along with the KDE Frameworks 5.115 software suite, Nitrux 3.5 includes the latest Mesa 24.1 open-source graphics stack and the beta version of the upcoming NVIDIA 555 proprietary graphics driver series.

It’s been more than 3 years since System76 updated the Darter Pro, and now the latest version of the Linux-powered notebook comes with Intel Core Ultra 5-125H or Intel Core Ultra 7-155H processors with integrated Intel Arc graphics, up to 4.8 GHz clock speed, up to 24MB cache, and up to 16 cores and 22 threads.

The real-time Ubuntu kernel is designed for enterprises in aerospace, automotive, defense, IoT, robotics, and telcos, as well as the public sector and retail. It’s an optimized kernel designed to handle the most demanding and critical workloads, and time-sensitive applications by reducing kernel latencies and boosting performance.

GNOME 46.2 comes a little over a month after GNOME 46.1 and improves lock screen notifications, tweaks font sizes in the calendar applet, centers the time on the lock screen when using a 12h format, improves the handling of invalid TLS certificates in the portal handler, fixes the size of the workspace switcher OSD, and fixes displaying of info messages on the login screen.

Released on March 10th, 2024, Linux kernel 6.8 introduced new features like LAM (Linear Address Masking) virtualization and guest-first memory support for KVM, a basic online filesystem check and repair mechanism for the Bcachefs file system, and support for the Broadcom BCM2712 processor in Raspberry Pi 5.