NetworkManager 1.48 Improves Detection of 6 GHz Band Capability for Wi-Fi Devices
NetworkManager 1.48 is here more than three months after NetworkManager 1.46 and introduces new features like the ability to allow IPv6 SLAAC and static IPv6 DNS server assignment for modem broadband when IPv6 device address is not explicitly passed on by ModemManager.
It also adds support for changing the OpenSSL ciphers for 802.1X authentication via the 802-1x.openssl-ciphers connection property, improves detection of 6 GHz band capabilities for Wi-Fi devices, and properly restores in-memory connection profiles during the rollback of a checkpoint.