Kernel: Linux 6.10, GitLab, and 2024 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management and BPF Summit

Working on the Linux kernel has always been unlike working on many other software projects. One particularly noticeable difference is the decentralized nature of the kernel's testing infrastructure. Projects such as syzkaller, KernelCI, or the kernel self tests test the kernel in different ways. On February 28, Helen Koike posted a patch set that would add continuous integration (CI) scripts for the whole kernel. The response was generally positive, but several people suggested changes.

Koike's patch set adds a new top-level ci directory that contains YAML configuration files for GitLab's continuous-integration feature, as well as shell scripts to tie those to the existing kernel tests. It reuses some of her existing work from the kernel's graphics subsystem tests, which also use GitLab as a Continuous Integration platform. The patch set currently includes code to run checkpatch and Smatch against proposed patches, and attempt to build the kernel on a few different architectures, but Koike plans to expand the coverage if this initial work is accepted. The patch set also includes a top-level .gitlab-ci file that instructs GitLab to run the tests by default.