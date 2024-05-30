Software and Distro Development
-
Programming/Development
-
Rlang ☛ Race and Ethnicity in New York City
I’m about to start work on a second edition of my Data Visualization book. As a result I continue to mess around with stuff I’m considering including in a new edition.
-
Rlang ☛ Iterative Square Root
I saw a toot celebrating a short, clean implementation of a square root
finding algorithm and wanted to dig a bit deeper into how it works, with a
diversion into some APL.
-
Python
-
Bryan Lunduke ☛ In the Hotseat: Black Python Devs Founder
Jay Miller, creator of the "Black Python Devs" organization, sits down with Lunduke after announcing a partnership with the GNOME Foundation. What are the goals of "Black Python Devs"? What is the nature of the GNOME Foundation partnership? What would they think of a "White Python Devs" organization? Many, many questions.
-
-
Debian
-
The Anarcat ☛ Antoine Beaupré: 2024-05-29-playing-with-fonts-again
I am getting increasingly frustrated by Fira Mono's lack of italic support so I am looking at alternative fonts again.
-
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
OpenSUSE ☛ openSUSE Tumbleweed Monthly Update - May 2024
Welcome to the monthly update for openSUSE Tumbleweed for May 2024. This month has seen a significant number of updates, enhancements, and crucial security fixes.
-
-
Haiku
-
HaikuOS ☛ [GSoC 2024] Fixing the crashing
Currently, MiniBrowser (the simple browser that we use to test WebKit2) crashes rather easily. It crashes when it is closed, but that’s not too bad. Unfortunately, it also crashes when trying to navigate to a website (shown above)! I will be working on fixing this crash first.
For those who aren’t familiar with WebKit’s code, that’s all I can really say. But if you are familiar, then keep reading. WebKit wants to know how I will fundamentally approach porting WebKit2.
-
-