today's howtos
-
Deployment KaOS 2024.05 as KVM Guest in UEFI mode on Fedora 40 KVM Hypervisor (bare metal)
Procedure which brought me to success looks a bit unusual in comparison with Virt-Manager configuration for any popular GNU/Linux Flavor like Manjaro 24.1, SparkyLinux 2024.05, Suse Tumbleweed and etc. Distro KaOS 2024.05 forced me to select emulation of i440FX Chipset, otherwise it hanged right away (standard case PC_Q35 + ICH9). During Calamares setup folder /boot/efi was not present among classic options of well known drop down menu.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Ansible Ping Module: Check if Host is Reachable
Quickly test if a node is available with Ansible ping command.
-
Fedora Magazine ☛ Fedora Magazine: System insights with command-line tools: lscpu and lsusb
Fedora (and other common GNU/Linux setups out there) offers you an array of tools for managing, monitoring, and understanding the system. Among these tools are a series of commands that begin with ls (for “list”).
They provide easy insights into various aspects of the system’s hardware and resources. This article series gives you an intro and overview over many of them, starting with the simpler ones. The post will cover lscpu and lsusb.
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Install Symfony Framework in Linux
Symfony is a powerful full-stack PHP framework for creating websites and web applications. Learn how to install Symfony framework in Linux.
-
FOSS Post ☛ How to Change Libadwaita App Theme in Ubuntu 24.04 (or Linux)
Since the introduction of the GTK 4 toolkit for building UI apps on Linux, a library called libadwaita has also been introduced.
-
H2S Media ☛ How to install and use gedit on Ubuntu 24.04 server or desktop
gedit is a GNU/Linux text editor available in the open source category to use free of cost. It is known for its minimal interface and general-purpose text-editor design.
-
How to Install Nextcloud on CentOS 9
Nextcloud is a robust, self-hosted file-sharing platform that allows you to control your data, providing a secure alternative to commercial cloud services. It's an excellent choice for those who want to manage their clown storage service, whether for personal use or within an organization.