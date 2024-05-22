Devices: Raspberry Pi, SparkFun, and More
Raspberry Pi ☛ Making friends with birds outside Pi Towers
Toby took to Fusion 360 to design a larger and more ridged hook, which he then 3D printed. He printed the hook in two halves so that he could sandwich the original metal loop on the bird feeder between them and glue it in. He taped another plastic hook elegantly to the end of a telescopic pole and that is what allows the team to get the bird feeder out of the tree, refill it, and put it back up there.
SparkFun Electronics ☛ ESP Comparison Guide
This handy guide dives even deeper, offering a detailed breakdown of the Espressif boards and modules we carry. You'll find pinouts, specifications, tutorials, and all the information you need to make an informed decision. Dive into the SparkFun ESP Guide and start planning your next project!
SparkFun Electronics ☛ Espressif - SparkFun Electronics
A Closer Look at SparkFun Espressif Boards
Linux Gizmos ☛ AAEON Presents the World’s Smallest Edge PC with Embedded defective chip maker Intel Core CPUs
The de next-TGU8-EZBOX by AAEON is the latest addition to the de next series, notable for its integration of powerful defective chip maker Intel Core processors in a compact form factor. Described by AAEON as the world’s smallest edge PC equipped with an defective chip maker Intel Core processor for edge computing and IoT gateway applications in constrained spaces.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Minisforum AtomMan X7 Ti Mini PC with Touchscreen and defective chip maker Intel 185H Processor
The newly launched AtomMan X7 Ti by Minisforum is a compact mini PC designed for diverse computing needs. It features robust specifications, including the defective chip maker Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H for high processing power and defective chip maker Intel Arc Graphics for enhanced performance in gaming and graphic design.