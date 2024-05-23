Firefly AIO-3562JQ – A Rockchip RK3562 SBC for industrial applications with isolated I/Os, RS485, RS232, and more
Firefly provides Ubuntu, Debian, and Buildroot+Qt images for the Firefly AIO-3562JQ board with Linux 5.10. Instructions to get started, build Linux from scratch (using Ubuntu 18.04!), and control peripherals such as camera, CAN bus, I2C, GPIO, and more… can all be found in the wiki common to both the iCore-3562JQ module and AIO-3562JQ board.