Windows TCO stories

For the first time since the National Crime Agency-led takedown of LockBit, the gang didn't register the most number of attacks across a single month, suggesting that law enforcement's claims of a successful disruption were valid.

When the person cops believe to be LockBit's leader, Dmitry Khoroshev, was unmasked two weeks ago, the NCA also updated the world on LockBit's operation, saying it was "running at limited capacity" and the threat the gang presents to the world was "significantly reduced."