Windows TCO Stories
-
The Register UK ☛ LockBit takedown taking toll as gang plummets down rankings
For the first time since the National Crime Agency-led takedown of LockBit, the gang didn't register the most number of attacks across a single month, suggesting that law enforcement's claims of a successful disruption were valid.
When the person cops believe to be LockBit's leader, Dmitry Khoroshev, was unmasked two weeks ago, the NCA also updated the world on LockBit's operation, saying it was "running at limited capacity" and the threat the gang presents to the world was "significantly reduced."
-
YLE ☛ Police suspect Traficom hack nabbed data of 65k vehicle owners
People exposed by the data breach owned or maintained vehicles with the registration numbers from AAA-xxx to ALJ-xxx, according to police.
-
The Cyber Show ☛ You Are Not The Only One
The tech world has a really very, very serious problem with this.
Again and again we hear that;
"Technical support told me that I'm the only one who has the problem"
It's not just a cliche. It's a strategy, and in some cases it's policy. For example, the UK Post Office "Horizon" scandal exposed a repeated theme for all the thousands of victims. They were each told, "You're the only one".
-
The Record ☛ Hacktivists turn to ransomware in attacks on Philippines government
Researchers at the cybersecurity firm SentinelOne say a group called Ikaruz Red Team is one of a handful of hacktivist entities going after Philippines government targets. The operation is using a variety of ransomware builders — including LockBit, Vice Society, Clop and AlphV — to launch “small-scale” attacks. It also advertises data leaks online from a variety of organizations in the Philippines.
The notes to victims are almost entirely cribbed from the original LockBit template, SentinelOne said, with the exception of the name at the top. Contact information is not provided.