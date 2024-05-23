Free Software, Applications, and BSD
Harry Cresswell ☛ Upgrading Hugo to 0.126.1
But this is Hugo we’re talking about here and I’ve been pleasantly surprised in the past at how few issues you tend to run into when upgrading versions. So I was feeling somewhat confident this time round.
Cory Dransfeldt ☛ Boring is good
That, to me, is the best kind of boring. If I'm investing in a tool, I want it to be developed in a way that best serves what it's intended to do. An RSS reader syncs feeds and displays them in a chronological order while making entries in the feed easy to read. NetNewsWire does that perfectly.
Applications
TecMint ☛ Midnight Commander – The Best Console File Manager for Linux
In a GUI environment, there’s a File Manager, which helps speed up your activities associated with files. You don’t have to remember every syntax or command related to files. Just click, drag, or use shortcuts to complete your tasks.
TecMint ☛ NoMachine – An Advanced Remote Desktop Access Tool
When your server has a GUI, you may want to access the server remotely with a full desktop experience. To achieve this, you can install a VNC Server on the server.
BSD
Undeadly ☛ Important message for Apple Silicon OpenBSD/arm64 users
As you may be aware, OpenBSD runs on Apple Silicon M series processors, thanks to the efforts of the OpenBSD/arm64 developers.
For those running our favorite operating system alongside the Apple product, sometimes special measures are needed, though.
