KDE Plasma 6.0.5 Released as the Last Update in the Series with More Bug Fixes
Coming five weeks after KDE Plasma 6.0.4, the KDE Plasma 6.0.5 update is here to improve the scrolling performance of long scrollable views in the Plasma Discover package manager, the HDR mode when using Night Color, support for screens using fractional scaling, and the search/filter field in Plasma’s Printers widget.
KDE Plasma 6.0.5 also improves Plasma Digital Clock’s Islamic calendar feature to respect the locale-specific numbering system so that users living in Arabic-speaking countries and using Western-style Arabic numerals see the latter rather than Eastern-style Arabic numerals.