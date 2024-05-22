today's howtos
-
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Install Telegram Desktop on Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial will help you install Telegram Desktop -- the fast and famous messenger of the free software community (GNU GPL) -- on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". With Telegram, you can communicate online with your family and friends with group chats, channels, video call and file sharing features among many other excellent ones. Also, you will be able to make desktop shortcuts for quick access on both your left panel Dash and wallpaper area. Now let's do it and happy messaging!
-
OSTechNix ☛ How To Check If Your GNU/Linux System Supports AVX and AVX2
In this brief tutorial, we will learn how to check if your GNU/Linux system supports AVX and AVX2 instructions from commandline.
-
TechTarget ☛ Secure Kubernetes with this Kubescape tutorial
Kubescape can help discover misconfigurations in a Kubernetes cluster by scanning various resource types. Learn how to use the platform to scan clusters.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Jira on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Jira on Fedora 40. Jira is a powerful project management and issue-tracking tool widely used by agile teams across the globe.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Ventoy on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ventoy on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Ventoy is a powerful and versatile open-source utility that simplifies the process of creating bootable USB drives.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install RustDesk on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install RustDesk on openSUSE. RustDesk is an open-source remote desktop software that allows you to control and access your computer from anywhere in the world. It is written in Rust, a systems programming language known for its performance, safety, and concurrency.
-
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Setup OpenSSH Server on Ubuntu 24.04
OpenSSH is a set of tools that lets you have secure, encrypted communication over a network using SSH. It includes features for secure remote login, file transfer, and tunneling of applications. OpenSSH is commonly used on GNU/Linux systems for secure remote access and file transfers.
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on Ubuntu 24.04
Google Chrome is simple and user-friendly, making it easy to browse the internet. Many users like Chrome because it loads web pages quickly and smoothly. Chrome offers strong security features, helping users stay safe online.
-
H2S Media ☛ How to Install KVM QEMU on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Server Linux
Generally, when it comes to using virtualization for running various operating systems on a Desktop or PC, we either use Vmware or VirtualBox, however, they are both Type 2 virtualization software.
-
ZDNet ☛ How to install Steam and start gaming on most any GNU/Linux distro - now it's a Snap
There are two ways to install the Steam application on any Ubuntu- or Debian-based distribution. One method is incredibly easy - and the other is even easier.
-
ZDNet ☛ How to use symbolic links in GNU/Linux (and why you should)
Symbolic links help to make the GNU/Linux filesystem more flexible and your user experience even simpler.