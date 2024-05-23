Programming Leftovers and Standards
Jonathan Y Chan ☛ Toasty Tech GUI Gallery
Don’t miss the “screen shots” of the “Realworld Desk” GUI. Awesome website.
Rob Knight ☛ KnightCMS: Just for Me
KnightCMS is going to be just for me and work exactly how I want it to work. I'd love to build a fancy CMS that works for everyone but it's just not going to happen. Let's let Adam have a go instead.
Michael Henriksen ☛ Templating all the things
I created and released a simple CLI tool to render Go templates using data from YAML, JSON, or TOML files.
Rlang ☛ How to Split a Number into Digits in R Using gsub() and strsplit()
Splitting numbers into individual digits can be a handy trick in data analysis and manipulation. Today, we’ll explore how to achieve this using base R functions, specifically gsub() and strsplit(). Let’s walk through the process step by step, explain the syntax of each function, and provide some examples for clarity.
Benji Encalada Mora ☛ I'm Online Now
You may have noticed my homepage now features an image which sometimes has a basic border around it, and other times it has a blinking orange border around it. The orange border is meant to represent that I'm online now.
By online now I mean that I am at my desk sitting at my computer. I'm never at my computer unless I am working on something, personal or professional, but it could also mean that I'm in a meeting or available for a chat.
I've shown this to a few people before but since I had some questions about it I thought it would be helpful to have a write up on how I built everything I needed to get this to work.
James G ☛ Papers with Code RSS Feeds
I was looking at Papers with Code earlier today and noticed there is no RSS or Atom feed available. I enjoy keeping up to date with the latest research in computer vision, a field covered by Papers with Code, so I decided to build an Atom feed generator for the website.
University of Toronto ☛ Go's old $GOPATH story for development and dependencies
This story of multiple $GOPATH workspaces allows each separate package or package set of yours to be wrapped up in a directory hierarchy that effectively has all of its dependencies 'vendored' into it. If you want to preserve this for posterity or give someone else a copy of it, you can archive or send the whole directory tree, or at least the src/ portion of it. The whole thing is fairly similar to a materialized Python virtual environment.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Geeks For Geeks ☛ Introduction to Linux Shell and Shell Scripting - GeeksforGeeks
If we are using any major operating system, we are indirectly interacting with the shell. While running Ubuntu, Linux Mint, or any other Linux distribution, we are interacting with the shell by using the terminal. In this article we will discuss Linux shells and shell scripting so before understanding shell scripting we have to get familiar with the following terminologies: [...]
Rust
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 548
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
Standards/Consortia
APNIC ☛ Is regulated BGP security coming?
You may have seen the Internet Society’s (ISOC’s) response to the US Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) recently published “Draft Declaratory Ruling and Order in the Open Internet Proceeding” where certain language concerning Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) security is sparking some concern within the community. ISOC’s post states this ruling “… strongly implies the FCC’s intention to regulate (BGP) routing security.”
Jan Lukas Else ☛ Blogroll Network Map - Jan-Lukas Else
Robert Alexander built a pretty cool Blogroll Network Map. Based on scraped blogrolls, it builds and visualizes a map of blogs. It contains almost 500 feeds, a lot to explore for boring days!
Rach Smith ☛ My own little patch
I don’t know if you’ve tried to use websites lately, but it’s largely a mess out there.
It feels like things have descended in to a complete shitshow1 and are only getting worse. I know for some comrades, fellow developers who love websites and care about making good websites, this is too heartbreaking to bear. They consider giving up this vocation, because striving so hard to make a difference and feeling like you are achieving nothing is literally the path to burnout.
Robert Alexander ☛ RSS blogrolls are a federated social network
Many, myself included, have fled to the fediverse. Popular software includes Mastodon, Pixelfed, and Lemmy. The fediverse is still small, with tens of millions of comments per month across millions of active users; tiny compared to the big centralized social networks which boast one to three billion active users. But it's the quality of communications, community, and user-focused software that sets it apart. Moderation in the fediverse is much better staffed, and it shows.
Could a modern look at RSS feeds and blogrolls help the small-web much like the fediverse is revitalizing community in social networks?
