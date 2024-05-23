Programming Leftovers and Standards

You may have noticed my homepage now features an image which sometimes has a basic border around it, and other times it has a blinking orange border around it. The orange border is meant to represent that I'm online now.

By online now I mean that I am at my desk sitting at my computer. I'm never at my computer unless I am working on something, personal or professional, but it could also mean that I'm in a meeting or available for a chat.

I've shown this to a few people before but since I had some questions about it I thought it would be helpful to have a write up on how I built everything I needed to get this to work.