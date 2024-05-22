LibreOffice 24.8 Alpha1 is available for testing
Quoting: LibreOffice 24.8 Alpha1 is available for testing - LibreOffice QA Blog —
LibreOffice 24.8 will be released as final at the end of August, 2024 ( Check the Release Plan ) being LibreOffice 24.8 Alpha1 the first pre-release since the development of version 24.8 started at the beginning of December, 2023. Since then, 4448 commits have been submitted to the code repository and more than 667 bugs were set to FIXED in Bugzilla. Check the release notes to find the new features included in this version of LibreOffice.