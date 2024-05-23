Hello everyone,

I'm happy to announce a new feature release, 24.1.0!

Some interesting highlights include: - NVIDIA Vulkan driver NVK is now considered ready for prime time. Distro packagers are now recommended to include `nouveau` in the `vulkan-drivers` list so that their users can have the option of using it instead of the proprietary NVIDIA driver. - Intel Vulkan driver Anv switched to truly asynchronous VM bind, and Xe support for error dump to debug GPU hangs was added. - Apple OpenGL driver Asahi has reached OpenGL 4.6 and OpenGL ES 3.2 support. - Broadcom Vulkan driver V3DV gained support for VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering. - Arm Mali OpenGL driver Panfrost was prepared for Gen10 (Gxxx), and Vulkan driver PanVK was modernised for better Midgard (Txxx) and Bifrost (Gxxx) support. - All Vulkan drivers have gained support for explicit synchronisation on Wayland and X11.

New extensions & features (in no particular order): - VK_EXT_map_memory_placed on RADV, ANV and NVK - VK_KHR_shader_subgroup_rotate on RADV and ANV and NVK - VK_KHR_load_store_op_none on RADV, ANV, NVK and Turnip - VK_KHR_line_rasterization on RADV, ANV, NVK and Turnip - VK_KHR_index_type_uint8 on RADV, ANV, NVK and Turnip - VK_KHR_shader_expect_assume on all Vulkan drivers - VK_KHR_shader_maximal_reconvergence on RADV, ANV and NVK - VK_KHR_shader_quad_control on RADV - OpenGL 4.6 on Asahi - OpenGL ES 3.2 on Asahi - Mali G610 and G310 on Panfrost - Mali T600 on Panfrost - VK_KHR_shader_subgroup_uniform_control_flow on NVK - alphaToOne/extendedDynamicState3AlphaToOneEnable on RADV - VK_EXT_device_address_binding_report on RADV - VK_EXT_external_memory_dma_buf for lavapipe - VK_EXT_queue_family_foreign for lavapipe - VK_EXT_shader_object on RADV - VK_EXT_nested_command_buffer on NVK and RADV - VK_EXT_queue_family_foreign on NVK - VK_EXT_image_drm_format_modifier on NVK - VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering on V3DV - GL_ARB_texture_barrier on Asahi & V3D

If you find any issues, please report them here: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/issues/new

The next bugfix release is due in two weeks, on June 5th.

Cheers, Eric