posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 20, 2024



Quoting: Ubuntu 24.04 Now Runs on the Nintendo Switch (Unofficially) - OMG! Ubuntu —

Switchroot is an open-source project that allows Android and Linux-based distros like Ubuntu to run on the Nintendo Switch —absolutely not something Nintendo approves of let alone supports, endorses, or encourages.

I covered the loophole that permitted this back in 2018. Back then the NVIDIA Tegra X1-powered Nintendo Switch was new and Linux support for all of its hardware formative.

As the popularity of the console ballooned so the ‘alternative OS’ Switch scene bloomed, like a cherry tree in Animal Crossing and every bit as beautiful to see!

A number of Linux for Switchroot (L4S) distributions have been released since, designated as Linux for Tegra (L4T) builds.