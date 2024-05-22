Games: King under the Mountain (Mountaincore) Liberated and More
King under the Mountain (Mountaincore) went open source as developer shuts
King under the Mountain from developer Rocket Jump Technology, a simulation-based settlement-building strategy game, that was going through a big upgrade and re-brand with Mountaincore ended up shutting down and being open sourced.
It's beeautiful! APICO 4.0 brings automation machines to the chilled beekeeping sim
APICO is a chilled beekeeping sim from TNgineers that just got a little bit more industrious, with the free APICO 4.0 update giving you some fun new tools. Update 4.0: A Hive of Industry, is the final update for the game and they're going out with a bang on this one with an automation system, seasonal events, new crafting materials and even pets.
BKOM Studios developer on Madzik are giving away a Steam Deck OLED
As BKOM Studios approach the launch of Madzik - Episode 1, a narrative-driven hack and slash adventure with a nostalgic 80s vibe, they're giving away a Steam Deck OLED.
Kingdom Two Crowns: Call of Olympus announced for this year
Kingdom Two Crowns: Call of Olympus was just announced with a plan to launch later this year, a DLC expanding the side-scrolling micro strategy game into Ancient Greece.
PERIMETER: Legate Edition released on Steam with Linux support
K-D Lab have revived their classic RTS, with PERIMETER: Legate Edition now available on Steam with full Native Linux support and it's even open source. This latest version of the game includes numerous enhancements, along with bundling the Emperor’s Testament expansion.
Beat 'em up with this Humble Bundle of games
Love classic beat 'em up games? You're going to enjoy this latest Humble Bundle of games as there's some good picks inside it.
Intel Lunar Lake arrives Q3 2024 as Intel jump more into AI
Oh yay, more AI stuff. Intel have announced that Lunar Lake is due to arrive in Q3 2024 and it will include a neural processing unit (NPU) for AI fans. This will be their latest line of CPUs designed for laptops, so even if you're not into AI there's a good bet if you go for a new laptop next yeah that it may have Intel Lunar Lake.
The KINGDOM HEARTS games are finally coming to Steam in June
About damn time right? After being Epic Exclusive for multiple years, KINGDOM HEARTS is finally coming to Steam and there's a lot of it. This will make it so much easier to play on Steam Deck / Linux thanks to Proton.