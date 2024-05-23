Collections of Different Linux Distributions
-
SpiralLinux - selection of Linux spins built from Debian - LinuxLinks
SpiralLinux is a selection of Linux spins built from Debian, with a focus on simplicity and out-of-the-box usability across all the major desktop environments. SpiralLinux serves as an alternative live installation method for a highly reliable customized Debian system using only official Debian package repositories.
-
GeckoLinux - live Linux spins built from openSUSE - LinuxLinks
GeckoLinux is a Linux distribution based on openSUSE.
It has 8 editions: Cinnamon, XFCE, Gnome, Plasma, Mate, Budgie, LXQt, and “BareBones”.