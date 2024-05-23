KDE Gear 24.05 Software Suite Released with New KDE Apps, Many Improvements

posted by Marius Nestor on May 23, 2024



KDE Gear 24.05 introduces several new KDE apps, such as the Audex CD ripper app, Accessibility Inspector tool for checking app accessibility, Francis productivity app, Kalm wellness app, and Skladnik Sokoban-like game.

KDE Gear 24.05 also brings several improvements to the Dolphin file manager, such as animations to help you follow every action, more tailored and informative insights into specific folders by default, as well as support for the Trash folder to offer detailed information on the time and origin of each deleted file.

