Moldova is Adopting GNU/Linux, Windows Down From 99% to About 33%
THERE are growing concerns about Russia taking over Moldova if it successfully takes over Ukraine. One thing we've only just noticed is that, based on this data (ODF), GNU/Linux usage there grew about 0.5% in two or three months. It used to be 0.5%, now it's estimated (by statCounter) at around 4%, not even counting Chromebooks (with ChromeOS).
More interestingly, taking mobile into account too, Microsoft's Windows fell from 99% to about 33%, primarily because of Android, which uses the Linux kernel. █