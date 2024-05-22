Moldova is Adopting GNU/Linux, Windows Down From 99% to About 33%

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 22, 2024,

updated May 22, 2024



THERE are growing concerns about Russia taking over Moldova if it successfully takes over Ukraine. One thing we've only just noticed is that, based on this data (ODF), GNU/Linux usage there grew about 0.5% in two or three months. It used to be 0.5%, now it's estimated (by statCounter) at around 4%, not even counting Chromebooks (with ChromeOS).

More interestingly, taking mobile into account too, Microsoft's Windows fell from 99% to about 33%, primarily because of Android, which uses the Linux kernel. █