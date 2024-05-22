AlmaLinux, Red Hat, and Fedora
Red Hat ☛ Improve basic programming safety with Rust lang
As software becomes increasingly integrated into our daily lives, the importance of secure coding and programming safety cannot be overstated. From online banking to healthcare records, sensitive information is being transmitted and stored in software systems, making them prime targets for cyber attacks. As a result, it's crucial for developers to understand and implement best practices for secure coding to ensure the safety and privacy of user data. In this article, we explore the various techniques and strategies that can be used to make software more secure and resilient to attacks.
LWN ☛ AlmaLinux forms engineering steering committee
The AlmaLinux project has announced the formation of the AlmaLinux Engineering Steering Committee (ALESCo):[It] is dedicated to guiding the technical direction of the AlmaLinux distribution on a day-to-day basis within the guidelines set forth by the board, ensuring its robustness, reliability, sustainability, and relevance in the open-source ecosystem. ALESCo will work collaboratively with, and oversee relevant technical-focused Special Interest Groups (SIGs) to achieve these goals.
Red Hat ☛ Native memory tracking in GraalVM Native Image
Initial support for native memory tracking (NMT) has recently been added as a feature to GraalVM Native Image. It is currently available in early access builds and will be available in the future GraalVM for JDK 23 release. The addition of NMT will allow users of Native Image to better understand how their applications are using off-heap memory.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI Launched [Ed: Mindless buzzwords and hype]
Business Wire ☛ Nutanix and Red Hat Expand Collaboration to Power the Next-Generation of Virtualized and Cloud-Native Workloads
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, and Nutanix, a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced an expanded collaboration to use Red Hat Enterprise Linux as an element of Nutanix Cloud Platform.
Fedora Magazine ☛ Fedora Magazine: Contribute at the Podman 5.1 and Kernel 6.9 Test Week
Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. This is a perfect way to start contributing to Fedora, if you haven’t in the past.
It's FOSS ☛ Fedora Approves a New Spin With Miracle Window Manager
Window managers on Linux make it easier for you to use multiple windows when working on your computer. They also let you customize the look and feel of the distro.
On the other hand, there are many instances where we get to see a window manager having a Linux distro spin of its own, with Fedora's official spin lineup housing many cool ones such as Fedora Sway and Fedora i3. Those are some of the best window managers around.
But, with a recent vote, Fedora has adopted a new “Miracle” spin to their lineup that ought to pique your interest. So, allow me to take you through this.