NVIDIA 555 Beta Linux Graphics Driver Released with Explicit Sync Support

posted by Marius Nestor on May 21, 2024



The biggest new feature of the upcoming NVIDIA 555 graphics driver series is the highly anticipated explicit GPU sync support for Wayland via the linux-drm-syncobj-v1 protocol that was recently implemented in major desktop environment releases like GNOME 46.1 and the soon-to-be-released KDE Plasma 6.1.

As already mentioned in my previous articles, explicit sync in the NVIDIA graphics driver is a big deal for NVIDIA GPU users who want to use Wayland as it will finally put a stop to graphical glitches and all sort of annoyances that would prevent users from enjoying a true Wayland desktop experience.

