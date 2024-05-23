HTML, RSS, and Web Site Leftovers

Building a personal website, webzine, blog or for your association is not directly linked to guarantees or quality. People do what they want and what they can. On the contrary, a certain guarantee and quality is expected (depending on the project) from professionals, and it has to be there! Looking back, I find it amazing that we can build OK sites when the user click on a thing do the action… The background is a div with an on-click event listener. Is it user-friendly? No: it lacks screen readers, keyboard and HTML semantics/UX. Is this okay? In the industry, yes. IMHO no. For the users, mostly not.

Is this fucked up? I think something is definitely wrong. I am not alone.