HTML, RSS, and Web Site Leftovers
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Lykolux ☛ Validating HTML as UI developer
Building a personal website, webzine, blog or for your association is not directly linked to guarantees or quality. People do what they want and what they can. On the contrary, a certain guarantee and quality is expected (depending on the project) from professionals, and it has to be there! Looking back, I find it amazing that we can build OK sites when the user click on a thing do the action… The background is a div with an on-click event listener. Is it user-friendly? No: it lacks screen readers, keyboard and HTML semantics/UX. Is this okay? In the industry, yes. IMHO no. For the users, mostly not.
Is this fucked up? I think something is definitely wrong. I am not alone.
Yukinu ☛ Updated QuiteRSS Packages
Made one more quick update to the QuiteRSS packages I posted in the last blog post. The prior packages used a version string of 0.18.12 on Debian, and I've updated these new ones to use 1.18.12. Since a newer version of QuiteRSS exists in the package repo, an apt-get upgrade would automatically bump it to the newer unpatched version, so to prevent this I bumped the forked version number above it. Below are the new download links.
Ondrej Sevcik ☛ Same-Origin, Same-Site, and Cross-Site explained in simple terms | Ondrej Sevcik
These terms are used a lot in the context of web security to distinguish between different types of requests or resources.
Education
Low Tech Mag ☛ Workshop in Barcelona: How to Build a Low-tech Website
Low←tech Magazine & Antoine Jaunard are teaming up to bring you a low-tech website making workshop. It takes place in Barcelona, at Akasha Hub, on 25 May from 3 to 6 pm.
