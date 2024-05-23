today's howtos
-
SANS ☛ NMAP Scanning without Scanning (Part 2) - The ipinfo API
Going back a year or so, I wrote a story on the passive recon, specifically the IPINFO API (https://isc.sans.edu/diary/28596). This API returns various information on an IP address: the registered owning organization and ASN, and a (usually reasonably accurate) approximation of where that IP might reside.
Looking at yesterday's story, I thought to myself, why not port my script from last year to an NMAP NSE script? So I did!
Using the shodan-api nmap script as a template, I updated the following lines:
-
Rob Knight ☛ Slash Pages
I managed to snag a decent domain[1] for it and to put the site together I of course used Eleventy. Create a collection of the slash pages, render them out on the home page. Easy peasy.
-
Pi My Life Up ☛ Comparing Files on Linux using the diff command in the Terminal
Knowing how to compare files within the Linux terminal is a great thing. It allows you to easily see what has changed between two files. For example, if you made a backup of a config file, you can see what has changed since that backup was created.
-
Baldur Bjarnason ☛ Why you need to go back to basics if you want to learn HTML or CSS
If you come at CSS with a JavaScript-oriented world view in an environment where you don’t control the DOM you’re basically fucked as a learner and CSS will feel unpredictable and super complex.
This is why it’s generally a bad idea to teach a beginner a component system before HTML or CSS. The purpose of components – whether it’s web components or React – is to abstract away the DOM. Limiting your visibility into the DOM as a whole is what it’s for. Learning components first, then approaching CSS through the lens of the component model means you’ve just turned CSS into a black box system. Every action will have unknowable interactions and consequences. This is fine (sort of) if you already know CSS. You have the tools to dig in and discover why, say, position: sticky isn’t working for a particular component.
But to somebody learning web development for the first time, it makes CSS feel like chaos incarnate. Everything is unpredictable.
This is why you should always go back to basics when trying to learn HTML or CSS, especially if you’re an experienced JS dev unfamiliar with the two languages. Don’t try to learn them within your chosen component system.
-
TecMint ☛ chkconfig vs. systemctl: Manage Linux Services Efficiently
chkconfig tool was widely used in older Linux distributions like CentOS 6 and earlier. chkconfig allowed administrators to easily enable or disable services across different runlevels.
-
Unix Men ☛ How to Install and Configure Git with GitHub on Ubuntu [Ed: Github is an attack on Git and needs to be avoided]
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenCV on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenCV on Fedora 40. OpenCV, or Open Source Computer Vision Library, is a pivotal tool in the realms of computer vision and machine learning. It provides a vast array of functionalities that are crucial for developing applications related to image and video analysis.
-
howtoforge
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Zammad Customer Support System on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
Zammad is an open-source customer support/ticketing solution based on Ruby and PostgreSQL. It helps organizations manage communications across various email, chat, and social control media channels. In this guide, you will learn how to install the Zammad Ticketing System on the Rocky GNU/Linux server.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Drupal CMS with Apache and Free Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 24.04
Drupal is a popular content management system written in PHP. This guide will show you how to install Drupal on Ubuntu 24.04 server. We will install Drupal with the LAMP Stack (Linux, Apache, MariaDB, and PHP) and secure Drupal with HTTPS from Letsencrypt.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install and Configure Suricata IDS along with Elastic Stack on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
Suricata is a Network Monitoring tool that examines and processes every packet of internet traffic that flows through your server. It can generate log events, trigger alerts, and drop traffic upon detecting any suspicious activity.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Ruby on Rails on Ubuntu 24.04
Ruby on Rails or RoR or Rails is a Ruby web application framework with MVC (Model-View-Controller) architecture.
-
-
The New Stack ☛ How To Use VS Code for Python (and Why You Should) [Ed: Jack Wallen is shilling Microsoft's proprietary spyware; terrible advice, mostly serves a company hostile towards development]
-
ZDNet ☛ How to install Steam and start gaming on almost any GNU/Linux distro - now it's a Snap
There are two ways to install the Steam application on any Ubuntu- or Debian-based distribution. One method is incredibly easy - and the other is even easier.