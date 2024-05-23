If you come at CSS with a JavaScript-oriented world view in an environment where you don’t control the DOM you’re basically fucked as a learner and CSS will feel unpredictable and super complex.

This is why it’s generally a bad idea to teach a beginner a component system before HTML or CSS. The purpose of components – whether it’s web components or React – is to abstract away the DOM. Limiting your visibility into the DOM as a whole is what it’s for. Learning components first, then approaching CSS through the lens of the component model means you’ve just turned CSS into a black box system. Every action will have unknowable interactions and consequences. This is fine (sort of) if you already know CSS. You have the tools to dig in and discover why, say, position: sticky isn’t working for a particular component.

But to somebody learning web development for the first time, it makes CSS feel like chaos incarnate. Everything is unpredictable.

This is why you should always go back to basics when trying to learn HTML or CSS, especially if you’re an experienced JS dev unfamiliar with the two languages. Don’t try to learn them within your chosen component system.