posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 23, 2024



Quoting: In Debian, APT 3 gains features – but KeepassXC loses them —

The intrepid users of Debian's "testing" branch just discovered that a bunch of their password manager's features disappeared… but their package manager is going to get new ones.

Version 3.0 of Debian's default package manager, APT, will receive a significant improvement - developer Julian A Klode describes the new solver in the development version 2.9.3. Last month, we covered some more visible fresh features coming in APT 3: columnar output and use of color in the console. The new solver is more important when it comes to how the program does its job, though.

As we noted last year when 2.6 appeared, Apt is a vital part of Debian: it's the tool that performs automatic dependency resolution. When you install a Debian package, Apt works out what supporting dependencies that program needs – libraries and so on – and automatically installs them too, so most programs can be installed with a single command. Apt first appeared in Debian 2.1 in 1999 and gave the distro a major advantage over the Red Hat family of distros for half a decade.