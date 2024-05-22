You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 23.10 to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Here’s How
Dubbed Noble Numbat, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS introduces several new features and improvements, such as the Linux kernel 6.8 for better hardware support, the latest GNOME 46 desktop environment, a new Mesa graphics stack for better gaming, as well as some of the most recent GNU/Linux technologies.
Ubuntu 23.10 “Mantic Minotaur” was released on October 12th, 2023, and it’s only supported for nine months, until July 11th, 2024. Since this isn’t an LTS (Long Term Support) release, users might want to consider upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS as soon as possible, especially because it will be supported for the next five years.