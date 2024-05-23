Raspberry Pi News
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Capture solar eclipses with Raspberry Pi 4 and the High Quality Camera
Raspberry Pi 4 is the brains of the operation, and attaches directly to the camera wearing its telephoto lens and solar filter. The whole setup sits together atop the tripod.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ New Waveshare IoT board uses Raspberry Pi Zero form factor, brings cellular connectivity and a custom version of MicroPython
Waveshare offers a development kit that provides cellular connectivity and compatibility with Raspberry Pi Zero HATs in a small form factor.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi 400 powers post-apocalyptic 'Fallout' home automation terminal
This maker is using a Raspberry Pi 400 as the main board behind their custom Fallout-themed home automation terminal project.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ $40 million Raspberry Pi IPO is set for June
The Raspberry Pi IPO is set for June 2024 and hopes to raise $40 million