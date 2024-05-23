Bundle, BlazeRush, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, and More
-
Get a bunch of Nightdive FPS Remasters in this Humble Bundle
If you want to fill up your gaming library with some retro remaster goodies, the Fully Loaded: Nightdive FPS Remasters Humble Bundle is here.
-
Fanatical Bundle Fest for May 2024 live with a Play on the Go Steam Deck Bundle
Fanatical are bringing out new game bundles every day this week, and some of them look pretty great like the Build your own Play on the Go Bundle for Steam Deck fans.
-
Racing game BlazeRush ending support for Linux, macOS and SteamVR
Targem Games just announced their racing game BlazeRush is getting a big upgrade for the tenth anniversary but they're going to sunset their Linux, macOS and SteamVR support.
-
Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader updated for Steam Deck UI and Font improvements
Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader from Owlcat Games got updated this week to improve the experience of playing it on Steam Deck.
-
Tchia updated to improve text on Steam Deck plus performance improvements
Tchia is a cute looking tropical open-world adventure from Awaceb and Kepler Interactive that released in March and now it should look better on Steam Deck.
-
Cyberpulse is an arcade twin-stick thrower where you smash everything into the wall
Blending together the visual style from the likes of Geometry Wars and other similar retro arcade experiences, Cyberpulse gets you to throw enemies around and smash them into the wall. Note: key provided to our Steam Curator.
-
Braid, Anniversary Edition updated to improve Steam Deck OLED support
Braid, Anniversary Edition (which released recently) got updated that should make it feel better specifically on the Steam Deck OLED model, and the frame limiter.
-
Little-Known Galaxy is Stardew Valley blended with Star Trek
If you enjoy a space sci-fi theme and like your chilled games, you may want to take a look at the new release of Little-Known Galaxy. It's a cozy single-player RPG space adventure where you'll meet various friendly characters, go exploring, do a little crafting and of course farming too.
-
ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree gets a new trailer ahead of June release
I know a great many of you are impatiently waiting for ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree, so maybe this new story trailer will keep you going just that bit longer.
-
Nightdive Studios confirm Linux and macOS ports of System Shock are cancelled
The System Shock remake from Nightdive Studios was originally funded on Kickstarter, and after delays it was eventually released on May 30th, 2023 but two platforms have been missing - Linux and macOS.
-
IGN acquired the Gamer Network including RPS, Eurogamer, VG247 and more
It's not only game publishers that have been consolidating their power buying up lots of developers and other publishers, it's also happening in gaming media with IGN buying up the Gamer Network.