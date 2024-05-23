Bundle, BlazeRush, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, and More

AAEON unveils the de next-TGU8-EZBOX, described as the smallest edge PC in the world equipped with an Intel Core CPU. This latest innovation in the de next series combines top-tier performance with an ultra-compact design, making it ideal for edge computing and IoT gateway applications in constrained spaces.

The newly launched AtomMan X7 Ti by Minisforum is a compact mini PC designed for diverse computing needs. It features robust specifications, including the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H for high processing power and Intel Arc Graphics for enhanced performance in gaming and graphic design.

The biggest new feature in the Mesa 24.1 graphics stack release is the implementation of explicit sync for Vulkan X11 WSI, just in time for the recently released Xwayland implementation of explicit GPU synchronization into the XOrg Server for users of NVIDIA graphics cards to finally get rid of many graphical glitches and other issues.

Dubbed Noble Numbat, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS introduces several new features and improvements, such as the Linux kernel 6.8 for better hardware support, the latest GNOME 46 desktop environment, a new Mesa graphics stack for better gaming, as well as some of the most recent GNU/Linux technologies.

Coming five and a half months after Alpine Linux 3.19, the Alpine Linux 3.20 release is still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series and introduces initial support for the 64-bit RISC-V architecture, as well as support for the latest GNOME 46 and KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series.

Coming five weeks after KDE Plasma 6.0.4, the KDE Plasma 6.0.5 update is here to improve the scrolling performance of long scrollable views in the Plasma Discover package manager, the HDR mode when using Night Color, support for screens using fractional scaling, and the search/filter field in Plasma’s Printers widget.