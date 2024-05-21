Windows TCO Leftovers
Security Week ☛ Google Cites 'Monoculture' Risks in Response to CSRB Report on Microsoft
Google is invoking the ‘monoculture’ word in response to a scathing U.S. government report on Microsoft’s inadequate cybersecurity practices.
Federal News Network ☛ EPA warns of increasing cyberattacks on water systems, urges utilities to take immediate action
About 70% of utilities inspected by federal officials over the last year violated standards meant to prevent breaches or other intrusions, the agency said. Officials urged even small water systems to improve protections against hacks. Recent cyberattacks by groups affiliated with Russia and Iran have targeted smaller communities.
Scoop News Group ☛ EPA will step up inspections of water sector cybersecurity
While the attacks themselves were fairly pedestrian – highlighting just how easy it is for nation-backed hackers to hack U.S. water systems – security researchers have linked the hacktivists to Sandworm, Russia’s most notorious hacking group that has repeatedly brought down Ukraine’s grid.
The Register UK ☛ Google takes shots at Microsoft for shoddy security record w
Google has taken a victory lap in the wake of high-profile intrusions into Microsoft's systems, and says businesses should ditch Exchange and OneDrive for Gmail and Google Drive.
Google's arguments are laid out in a white paper [PDF] released today titled, "A more secure alternative," which takes 14 pages to outline everything wrong with Microsoft's approach to security according to the search giant.
Cyble Inc ☛ LockBit Claims 514 GB Of Data From University Of Siena
The University of Siena, a distinguished Italian academic institution established in 1240, is currently grappling with a significant cybersecurity incident. The LockBit 3.0 ransomware group has claimed responsibility for the attack that has disrupted multiple university services, leading to the temporary suspension of its systems.
The Register UK ☛ British Library on why it kept it real in ransomware comms
The British Library's (BL) ransomware attack last year was one of the most damaging in recent memory, at least in the UK. The transparency of the organization's response over the following months was hailed as what should be the industry standard.