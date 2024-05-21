Free and Open Source Software
gravel - application launcher
gravel is a cross-platform application launcher for Linux and Windows.
This is free and open source software.
Cask - Scala HTTP micro-framework
Cask is a simple Scala web framework inspired by Python’s Flask project. Cask allows you to define your web applications endpoints using simple function defs that you already know and love, annotated with the minimal additional metadata necessary to work as HTTP endpoints.
It aims to bring simplicity, flexibility and ease-of-use to Scala web servers, avoiding cryptic DSLs or complicated asynchrony.
This is free and open source software.
Udash - Scala framework for building beautiful and maintainable web applications
Udash is a Scala framework for building beautiful and maintainable Web Applications.
Udash provides a type safe layer over HTML, CSS and JS with powerful data binding into DOM templates. It brings out of the box the RPC system with a shared data model and interfaces between frontend and backend, which boosts development and keeps the codebase consistent.
This is free and open source software.
Xitrum - async and clustered Scala web framework and HTTP(S) server
Xitrum is an async and clustered Scala web framework on top of Netty, Akka, and Hazelcast. It also has a fast built-in HTTP(S) server.
Xitrum tries to fill the spectrum between Scalatra and Lift: more powerful than Scalatra and easier to use than Lift. You can easily create both RESTful APIs and postbacks. Xitrum is controller-first like Scalatra, not view-first like Lift. Most people are familliar with controller-first style.
This is free and open source software.
Characters - simple utility application to find and insert unusual characters
Characters is a simple utility to find and insert unusual characters. It allows users to quickly find the character sought by searching for keywords.
You can also browse characters by categories such as Punctuation, Currencies, Letters, Pictures, and more.
This is free and open source software.
Reckoner - encrypted local first personal finance tracker
Reckoner is a tool is designed for users interested tracking their finances and keeping that information private.
Most other tracking tools include the ability for the company to aggregate and use your personal data for marketing and advertisements to you. This app is for those who don’t want to give these companies access to some of your most private data and want a polished and customized view of their finances.
Reckoner is built with the Flutter framework which provides a single code base with near-native performance.
This is free and open source software.
Skinny - full-stack web app framework to build Servlet applications
Skinny is a full-stack web app framework built on Skinny Micro.
Skinny framework’s concept is Scala on Rails. Skinny is highly inspired by Ruby on Rails and it is optimized for sustainable productivity for Servlet-based web app development.
Skinny’s components are basically independent from Skinny app environment. If you prefer using only Skinny ORM, Validator module or else, it’s also possible. We hope Skinny components help developers that use other frameworks too.
This is free and open source software.