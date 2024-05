posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 21, 2024



Quoting: NuTyX GNU/Linux —

Spiky and me are happy to announce the new version of NuTyX 24.05.0 and cards 2.7.4 .

The novelty of this version is undoubtedly the release of KDE 6. The new version of KDE based on Qt6 is now available on NuTyX.