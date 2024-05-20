IceWM 3.5 Lightweight Window Manager Released with New Features

posted by Marius Nestor on May 20, 2024



Highlights of IceWM 3.5 include a new -i or --install option that makes it possible to install an icewm-extra theme, file argument completion in the address bar, new cd and pwd commands in the address bar, improved tilde expansion on user login names, and documented address bar editing keys.

IceWM 3.5 also implements the ability to lower a frame in the focus order when lowering it by KeyWinLower, expands keyboard layout icon names to up to two letters, adds the ability to clear urgency and prevent flashing when focusing a client, as well as to clear the urgency flag via the icesh restore command.

