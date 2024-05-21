posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 21, 2024



Quoting: New to programming? My 5 favorite Linux tools will get you up to speed faster | ZDNET —

I'm not a programmer, but I dabble in both Python and Golang. As I've learned the ins and outs of these languages, there are certain tools I've depended on to help me get up to speed or work more efficiently.

If you're starting to learn one or more programming languages, you'll want to have a few essential Linux tools at the ready. The ones I'll be recommending are not limited to the Python and Go languages; these are tools I've used over the years to help with various projects. And most of these eventually will become must-use apps for you.