posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 23, 2024



Quoting: KDE's MarkNote 1.2 Note-Taking App Released —

KDE's MarkNote 1.2 Note-Taking App Released

The latest version of MarkNote, KDE’s user-friendly WYSIWYG note-taking application, has been released. It offers users a plethora of new tools and enhancements to improve their note management and editing experience.

Just a quick note: it’s been less than two months since the app’s initial stable release, and we’ve already seen considerable progress in the new version. So, let’s take a look at what’s changed.