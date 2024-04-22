An unfortunate miscalculation of capital.

Like a cartoon lumberjack sitting on the wrong side of the branch, industry has been sawing away its own future. Sustainability and resilience are very complex matters. Like a thousand ton oil tanker, society won't turn on a sixpence. Planning is measured in generations. Modern politics has forgotten that. It operates on "news cycle" horizons of a few weeks at most. That fits perfectly with suicidal, reckless capitalism.

The error is this: So business could grow strong, society has been made to grow weak. But business does not protect society. Society protects business. Business only exists because liberal democratic society gives it protection and the nurturing conditions to do so. Industry is subservient to the social contract and rule of Law. Insofar as it undermines the society that grants it those conditions it is suicidal.

Collapse and crisis are rarely things we see coming. We need to be already in crisis before there's some symptoms to act on. By the time an animal feels the effects of malnutrition it's already too weak to hunt. Like climate change, we're probably well into irreversible downward spirals now in computer resilience and security. Things are going to get much worse for quite a while.

Incidents like the British "Horizon" Post-Office scandal, Solarwinds, and Cambridge Analytica will become weekly and then daily occurrences, fundamentally sapping public confidence in all digital technologies. Perhaps that is necessary as most of what we currently build is unfit. After 70 years, software engineering is still in its infancy, and we've failed to learn anything from decades of letting corporations do what they like.

