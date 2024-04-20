Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openwashing Leftovers

Tandoor Recipes is a comprehensive self-hosted solution for managing digital recipes. It allows users to add, edit, and categorize recipes, plan meals, create shopping lists directly from meal plans or recipes, and compile digital cookbooks.

[...]

Starting from version 0.10.0, the code contained within this repository operates under the GNU AGPL v3 license, along with a common clause exception for selling. This license is a free, copyleft license specifically designed for software, ensuring users the freedom to run, study, share, and modify the software. It promotes open-source culture, enabling developers to build upon the work of others, fostering innovation and collaboration.