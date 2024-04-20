Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openwashing Leftovers
Medevel ☛ Docat: Host your docs. Simple. Versioned. Fancy.
In the expansive domain of document generators, a revolutionary, free, open-source, self-hosted tool is emerging. Meet Docat, an innovative tool engineered to effortlessly create and generate static yet engaging documentation websites.
Medevel ☛ PictShare: A Powerful Tool for Photographers and Media Creators
PictShare: Self-hosted Image and Video Hosting Solution
Medevel ☛ Discover YunoHost: Simplifying Server Administration
Manage Your Server and Host Easily with YunoHost
[...]
YunHost is a free and open-source project that is releaed under the APGL-3.0 License
Medevel ☛ Huntly, a Self-hosted RSS information manager for Knowledge Junkies
What is Huntly?
Huntly is an all-in-one, self-hosted information management tool that provides a plethora of features designed to streamline and simplify your data management needs.
Medevel ☛ Discover OhMyForm: Your Tool for Stunning, Effective Forms, and Open-source Alternative to Surveillance Giant Google Forms
Generate Unlimited Forms and Surveys easily with this open-source app OhMyForm
Medevel ☛ Want Your Own Self-hosted Spotify Alternative? Build Your Own Music Server, with Navidrome
What is a Navidrom?
Navidrome is an open-source music server and streamer. It's an innovative solution that provides you with the ability to access your personal music collection from anywhere in the world. Regardless of the location, Navidrome enables you to access your favorite tunes, albums, and playlists.
Medevel ☛ Scan Your Network Devices for Intruders with NetAlertX, Free and Open-source
What is NetAlertX?
NetAlertX is a network security scanner and notification framework that provides visibility for activities on your WIFI/LAN network. This application enables users to schedule scans for devices, monitor port changes, and receive alerts for the detection of unknown devices or changes.
Medevel ☛ Tandoor Recipes: Manage Your Recipes Collections with Tandoor Recipes
Tandoor Recipes is a comprehensive self-hosted solution for managing digital recipes. It allows users to add, edit, and categorize recipes, plan meals, create shopping lists directly from meal plans or recipes, and compile digital cookbooks.
[...]
Starting from version 0.10.0, the code contained within this repository operates under the GNU AGPL v3 license, along with a common clause exception for selling. This license is a free, copyleft license specifically designed for software, ensuring users the freedom to run, study, share, and modify the software. It promotes open-source culture, enabling developers to build upon the work of others, fostering innovation and collaboration.
Medevel ☛ Open Source 3D Printing for Medicine and Healthcare Examples and Use-cases
3D printing is one of the technological fields that have been steadily growing in the last years. The boost that it got in the 2010s turned it from being a small niche market that no one knows about into an important sector in the DIY field.
FOSS Post ☛ Block Ads on Android in Apps and Games With AdAway
Android is a very functional and extendable operating system, and at the end of the day, it remains a Linux distribution.
Linux Links ☛ 7 Best Free and Open Source Graphical MPD Clients
MPD is a powerful server-side application for playing music. We recommend our favourite open source graphical MPD clients.
Linux Links ☛ Grsync – graphical user interface for rsync
Grsync is a graphical frontend for rsync. This GTK tool is designed to provide the most commonly used rsync options.
Openwashing
Silicon Angle ☛ Meta debuts next-generation Llama 3 LLM series and new chatbot features [Ed: They say "open-source", but this is an openwashing lie.]Meta Platforms Inc. today debuted Llama 3, a new series of open-source large language models that the company says can outperform the competition across several task categories.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ New open-source tool from Permiso aims to simplify proprietary trap AWS console event analysisIdentity threat detection and response startup Permiso Security Inc. today announced the launch of Cloud Console Cartographer, an open-source tool that helps security teams make sense of console-driven event activity in their Amazon Web Services Inc. logs.
