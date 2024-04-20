Wine 9.7 Debuts with Enhanced ARM64X Support

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 20, 2024



Only two weeks after the previous 9.6 release, the Wine Project, renowned for enabling Linux and macOS users to run Windows applications, announced the release of Wine 9.7.

This latest development version introduces a few improvements and bug fixes, further enhancing the compatibility and performance of Windows applications on non-Windows platforms.

One of the highlights of this new version is the introduction of build system support for ARM64X, which expands Wine’s capabilities on more modern and powerful hardware architectures.

