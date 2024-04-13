today's howtos
-
Jan Schaumann ☛ Email DNS Records Cheatsheet
Every so often, I need to chase down some aspect of email validation. This involves a number of DNS records and queries, but I may forget just which ones. So here's a quick cheatsheet for future me to pull up the next time I don't remember which records are used to validate SPF, DMKIM, DMARC, etc.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Lighttpd with MariaDB and PHP-FPM on Ubuntu 22.04
This tutorial will show you how to install and configure the LLMP Stack (Linux, Lighttpd, MariaDB, and PHP-FPM) on the latest Ubuntu 22.04 system. This tutorial includes instructions on how to set up the Virtual Host on the Lighttpd web server and enable SSL/HTTPS.
-
Pi My Life Up ☛ Installing Jellyfin to a Synology NAS
If you use your Synology NAS to store your media files, you will probably want a great way to access them. One of the best solutions is the open-source media server Jellyfin.
Jellyfin creates a library of your media that you can stream from your NAS to any device that supports the Jellyfin client. If you have ever used Plex before, you will be very familiar with how this media server works.
-
Clemens Winter ☛ The Simple Beauty of XOR Floating Point Compression
I recently implemented a small program to visualize the inner workings of a scheme that compresses floating point timeseries by XORing subsequent values. The resulting visualizations are quite neat and made it much easier for me to understand this beautiful algorithm than any of the explanations that I had previously encountered.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Getting the underlying disks of a Linux software RAID array
Due to the pre-beta Ubuntu 24.04 issue I found with grub updates on systems with software RAID root filesystems and BIOS MBR booting, for a while I thought we'd need something that rewrote a debconf key to change it from naming the software RAID of the root filesystem to naming the devices it was on. So I spent a bit of time working out how best to do that, which I'm going to write down for any future use.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Install KDE Plasma in Ubuntu, Debian and Mint
In this article, we will discuss how to install KDE Plasma in Ubuntu, Debian and Linux Mint and explore the steps involved in configuring and customizing the desktop environment to suit your preferences.