Neptune 8.1 is here

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 06, 2024



Happy Easter

We are proud to announce the release of Neptune 8.1 ("Juna") the first service release of the Neptune 8 series.

This version comes with the updates provided by Debian 12.5 ("Bookworm") that offer the latest and greatest in terms of security. We updated the Linux Kernel to version 6.1.76 to provide better support for modern hardware aswell as fixing some bugs with existing hardware support.

