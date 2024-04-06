Dr.Parted Live 24.04
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 06, 2024
Release Notes
-------------
This release is based on the Debian testing repository (2024/April/01).
* Linux kernel 6.6.15-2.
* Openbox
* Applications: GParted, Apart GTK, PCManFM, Xfce Terminal, Netsurf, Mousepad, GSmart Control, Grsync, Catfish, Lxtask, HD Sentinel
* CLI tools: testdisk, partimage, clonezilla, ddrescue, nwipe, fsarchiver, hdparm, safecopy, cryptsetup, scalpel, wget, curl, chntpw, shred, memtester, partclone, growpart, ext4magic, rclone
* 1-Click install: Boot-Repair, Hard-Info, Firefox, Chromium, FileZilla, Rclone-browser, Vim, samba, ssh
md5sum:
490e08cc224a05adeb8229cf1a4339f9 Dr.Parted-Live24.04-amd64.iso
sha1sum:
32211c95031be6c0b2f15f0b7f0346160ad8cdb7 Dr.Parted-Live24.04-amd64.iso
sha256sum:
691c68f517c89f68c24b5214dd83e31db6f464371d3d732f2e748db2c6a4b9cc Dr.Parted-Live24.04-amd64.iso
sha512sum:
6679fa9b6a7af11a4bbcb6f4fd72a009997a09e277bc9eab9c8d12a8e449efb3857861662aacf6f7281184dc89eebae9dd3b5244517f3be5d3275d40b922d0a3 Dr.Parted-Live24.04-amd64.iso
