Podman 5.0 Release and Red Hat Puff Pieces (or Purchased 'Coverage' in Media)
LWN ☛ Managing Linux servers with Cockpit [Ed: Joe Brockmeier, who came from Red Hat, keeps promoting Red Hat in LWN]
Cockpit is an interesting project for web-based Linux administration that has received relatively little attention over the years. Part of that may be due to the project's strategy of minor releases roughly every two weeks, rather than larger releases with many new features. While the strategy has done little to garner headlines, it has delivered a useful and extensible tool to observe, manage, and troubleshoot Linux servers.
Red Hat Official ☛ Podman 5.0 Unveiled
With this release, our efforts were focused on three primary objectives. First, we heavily rewrote the code for Podman machine. Podman machine includes a set of subcommands that manage Podman’s virtual machine, which is necessary for users to be able to run Podman on MacOS or Windows.
Red Hat Official ☛ The business value of Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform [Ed: Red Hat is paying IDC for ads disguised as "studies"]
Red Hat Official ☛ Transforming Your Identity Management
Modern IT systems have a lot of components—components people have to use, and components who need to talk to each other. That’s a lot of traffic and exchanging of sensitive information. How do you sort the legitimate users from the potential intruders?
Smaller models could help AI move from the cloud to edge [Ed: Red Hat is slinging buzzwords to promote hype]
“We’re seeing some of these models are shrinking in size pretty dramatically,” Red Hat’s VP and GM for Edge and In-vehicle Operating Systems Francis Chow told Silverlinings.
Silicon Angle ☛ Revolutionizing platform engineering: Customization, community and the future of DevOps [Ed: Red Hat sponsored articles about itself, for itself to then Red Hat Official ☛ link to.]
(* Disclosure: Red Hat Inc. sponsored this segment of theCUBE. Neither Red Hat nor other sponsors have editorial control over content on theCUBE or SiliconANGLE.)