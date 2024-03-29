today's howtos
H2S Media ☛ 3 Ways to Install Kazam Screen Recorder on Ubuntu Linux
Whether you are using Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04, 20.04, or any older version, the single APT command is enough to install the popular Kazam screen recorder on Ubuntu Linux, here are the steps to follow… Kazam, if you don’t know, is a free and open-source [...]
LinuxTuto ☛ How to Install Jupyter Notebook on Debian 12
Jupyter Notebook is an open-source web application that allows you to create and share documents that contain live code, equations, visualizations, and narrative text.
TecMint ☛ Wine 9.0 – Run Windows Apps and Games on Linux
Recently, the Wine team proudly announced the stable release of version 9.0, which is now available for download as the source and binary packages for various distributions including Linux, Windows, and Mac.
TecMint ☛ How to Install Wine on Debian, Ubuntu and Linux Mint
Recently, the Wine team happily announced the new version 9.0 is ready for download. You can get it as source or binary packages for different systems like Linux, Windows, and Mac.
OSTechNix ☛ How To Install Nix Package Manager In Linux
OSTechNix ☛ Getting Started With Nix Package Manager: A Beginner’s Guide 2024
ID Root ☛ How To Install NumPy on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install NumPy on openSUSE. NumPy is a fundamental library for scientific computing and data analysis in Python. It provides support for large, multi-dimensional arrays and matrices, along with a vast collection of mathematical functions to operate on these arrays efficiently.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Scala on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Scala on Fedora 39. Scala is a modern, multi-paradigm programming language that combines the best features of object-oriented and functional programming.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PgHero on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PgHero on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, PostgreSQL is a powerful open-source relational database management system known for its reliability, scalability, and performance. However, optimizing PostgreSQL performance can be a complex task, requiring careful monitoring and analysis of various metrics.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Zabbix on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Zabbix on Fedora 39. Zabbix is a powerful open-source monitoring solution designed to keep track of IT infrastructure components such as networks, servers, virtual machines, and cloud services.
Vitux ☛ How to Install WildFly JAVA Application Server on Ubuntu 22.04
WildFly, formerly JBoss, is a free and open-source application server that helps you build and deploy Java web applications. It's written in Java and compliant with Java EE (Enterprise Edition) specifications. WildFly was created by JBoss but is now developed by RedHat.
Vitux ☛ How to install PHP 7.2/7.3/7.4 on Ubuntu 22.04
PHP is a free, open source and one of the most commonly used server-side programming languages. It is used for the development of dynamic and responsive websites.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install sFTPGo on Rocky Linux
sFTPGo is a highly configurable SFTP server with additional secure protocols such as HTTP/S, FTP/S, and WebDAV support. It allows you to create FTP servers with several backends, such as local filesystems, and third-party storage providers, such as Amazon S3, Surveillance Giant Google Storage Engine, and Microsoft trap Azure Blog Storage.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Monit Monitoring Tool on Ubuntu 22.04
Monit is an open-source monitoring tool that can be used to monitor servers. This tutorial will show you how to install and configure the Monit monitoring tool on Ubuntu 22.04.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install OTRS Ticketing System on Ubuntu 22.04
OTRS is a free, open-source, and one of the most popular service management or Ticket Request System applications to track general IT-related issues. This post will explain how to install OTRS on an Ubuntu 22.04 server.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Munin Monitoring Tool on Ubuntu 22.04
Munin is a free, open-source system and powerful network monitoring tool for Linux. This tutorial will show you how to install the Munin monitoring tool on Ubuntu 22.04.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install LibreNMS Monitoring Tool on Ubuntu 22.04
LibreNMS is a free and open-source monitoring tool written in PHP/MySQL/SNMP. This guide will teach you how to install and configure the LibreNMS monitoring tool on the latest Ubuntu 22.04 server. This tutorial will cover some additional configurations of the LEMP Stack for the LibreNMS installation.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Rancher Kubernetes Panel on Ubuntu 22.04
Rancher is a free, open-source, and multi-cluster orchestration platform that allows organizations to deploy containers in a production environment. This tutorial will show you how to install the Rancher Kubernetes container management platform on Ubuntu 22.04.
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install and Switch Java Versions on Ubuntu Linux
Linuxiac ☛ How to Set up Caddy as a Reverse Proxy
Master traffic redirection with our Caddy tutorial. Set up Caddy as a reverse proxy and quickly streamline access to your services.
Simos Xenitellis ☛ Simos Xenitellis: How to run an Incus VM inside an Incus VM (nested virtualization)
Incus is a manager for virtual machines (VM) and system containers. There is also an Incus support forum.
A virtual machine (VM) is an instance of an operating system that runs on a computer, along with the main operating system. A virtual machine uses hardware virtualization features for the separation from the main operating system. With virtual machines, the full operating system boots up in them.
A system container is an instance of an operating system that also runs on a computer, along with the main operating system. A system container, instead, uses security primitives of the GNU/Linux kernel for the separation from the main operating system. You can think of system containers as software virtual machines. System containers reuse the running GNU/Linux kernel of the host, therefore you can only have GNU/Linux system containers, any GNU/Linux distribution.