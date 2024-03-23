today's howtos
H2S Media ☛ How to Install Splunk on Debian 12 Bookworm
Splunk is a great free tool that we can install on our Debian 12 server to use its web interface for searching, monitoring, and analyzing machine-generated data. In short, Splunk is a security, information, and event management software (SIEM for short).
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install Thunderbird as DEB (Not Snap) in Ubuntu 24.04
For Thunderbird users who don’t like Snap package, here’s step by step guide shows how to replace the pre-installed snap version of the mail client with classic Deb package in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.
H2S Media ☛ How to install Chrome using the Debian terminal?
Using the Debian or any other GNU/Linux command terminal is the easiest way to install most of the applications. So, why not use the same for getting Google’s Chrome browser?
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Discord on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Discord on openSUSE. Discord, the popular communication platform favored by gamers and communities worldwide, has become an essential tool for staying connected. With its user-friendly interface, robust voice and text chat features, and extensive customization options, Discord has garnered a massive following.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Elasticsearch on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Elasticsearch on openSUSE. Elasticsearch is a powerful open-source search and analytics engine that allows you to store, search, and analyze large volumes of data quickly and efficiently. It is widely used in various applications, such as log analysis, full-text search, security analytics, and business intelligence.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Slack on GNU/Linux Mint 21
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Slack on GNU/Linux Mint 21. Slack, a popular cloud-based messaging platform, has become an indispensable tool for businesses of all sizes. With its user-friendly interface, robust features, and seamless integration with various applications, Slack streamlines communication and enhances teamwork.
ID Root ☛ How To Install webERP on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install webERP on Debian 12. webERP is a powerful, open-source, web-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system designed to streamline and manage various aspects of your business, including accounting, inventory management, customer relations, and more.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenShot on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenShot on Debian 12. OpenShot Video Editor is a powerful, free, and open-source video editing software that offers a wide range of features for both beginners and advanced users.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install and Create a Chat server using Matrix Synapse and Element on Ubuntu 22.04
Matrix is an open standard for decentralized and end-to-end encrypted communication. It is a collection of servers and services that communicate with each other using a standardized API that synchronizes in real time. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install and create a chat server using Synapse, a home server implementation of Matrix.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install OpenNMS Monitoring Solution on Ubuntu 22.04
OpeNNMS is free and open-source network monitoring and network management. It is an enterprise-grade network monitoring platform that visualizes and monitors everything on both local networks and remote networks.
LinuxConfig ☛ How to integrate any GNU/Linux distribution inside a terminal with Distrobox
CubicleNate ☛ QRencode | Generate QR Codes in the Terminal
There are a lot of web based tools out there to create simple QR codes, but why use a website when you can use the terminal? Generating a QR code in the terminal is pretty easy to do and actually quite convenient.
Steven Pritchard: Wiping Drives - Data Recovery with Open-Source Tools (part 6)
This is part 6 of a multi-part series. See part 1 for the beginning of the series.
Wiping drives
To properly wipe a drive so it is effectively unrecoverable, the best solution is to use DBAN. It can be downloaded from https://sourceforge.net/projects/dban/.
Systemd Free ☛ the rise of basu sd-bus through the maze and into the core of build-chroot – how?
Read these two comments by Eric-here for background on the discussion Eric’s 1st comment Eric’s 2nd comment Then read the announcement of joborun-linux from March 21st 24 here and here Basically make dependency to dependency to make dependency gnupg a core dependency of most linux systems depends on basu, or elogind, or lib-systemd.
Guide to Netcat: An Essential Tool for DevOps, Cybersecurity, and Sysadmins
Welcome to this comprehensive guide on Netcat, an indispensable tool for anyone in DevOps, cybersecurity, or system administration.
It's FOSS ☛ Change Default Web Browser in Ubuntu [Beginner's Tip]
New to Ubuntu and do not want to stick with Firefox? Here's how you can change your default browser.
Arco Linux ☛ Nvidia-all from Frogging Family