Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ Efinix Titanium Ti375 FPGA offers quad-core hardened RISC-V block, PCIe Gen 4, 10GbE
Efinix Titanium Ti375 SoC combines high-density, low-power Quantum compute fabric with a quad-core hardened 32-bit RISC-V block and features a LPDDR4 DRAM controller, a MIPI D-PHY for displays or cameras, and 16 Gbps transceivers enabling PCIe Gen 4 and 10GbE interfaces. The Titanium Ti375 also comes with 370K logic elements, 1.344 DSP blocks, 2,688 10-Kbit SRAM blocks, and 27,53 Mbits embedded memory, as well as DSP blocks optimized for computing and Hey Hi (AI) workloads, and XLR (eXchangeable Logic and Routing) cells for logic and routing.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ China-made RISC-V PCIe 5.0 SSD controller promises competitive performance — up to 14.2 GB/s without a fan
Yingren (aka InnoGrit) has announced the YRS820, a high-end PCIe 5.0 controller for consumer SSDs based on the RISC-V architecture.
-
CNX Software ☛ Waveshare PCIe to USB 3.2 HAT+ adds four USB ports to Raspberry Pi 5
Waveshare ‘PCIe to USB 3.2 HAT+’ is an expansion hat that adds four USB 3.2 ports to the Raspberry Pi 5. The HAT+ features real-time power status monitoring and software-controlled USB power management, along with an onboard EEPROM for storing HAT ID and product data. The HAT is mounted on top of the Raspberry Pi cooler and has an airflow vent to help keep the Pi cool.
-
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 263: Better DMCA, AI Spreadsheet Play, And Home Assistants Your Way
No need to wonder what stories Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Al Williams were reading this week. They’ll tell you about them in this week’s podcast. The guys revisit the McDonald’s ice cream machine issue to start. This week, DIY voice assistants and home automation took center stage. But you’ll also hear about AI chat models implemented as a spreadsheet, an old-school RC controller, and more.
-
Collabora ☛ Future-proofing at Embedded World 2024
One of the largest trade fair of its kind, and a global platform for the embedded community, Embedded World will be taking place next month at the NürnbergMesse in the quaint city of Nuremberg, Germany
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi spins precision movement stage for beautiful up-close microchip videos
Robert Elder is using a Raspberry Pi to operate his precision movement stage used for taking up-close video shots of microchips.
-
peppe8o ☛ Backup Raspberry PI (computer) Data with Rsync to Remote NAS
This tutorial will show you how to perform the backup of Raspberry PI (computer board) files...