DXVK 2.3.1 Brings More Efficient Shader Code Generation on NVIDIA GPUs

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 20, 2024



Coming more than six months after DXVK 2.3, the DXVK 2.3.1 release is here to allow more efficient shader code generation on NVIDIA GPUs by using the VK_NV_raw_access_chains Vulkan extension, which is currently only supported on Vulkan beta drivers, NVIDIA 550.40.55 or later, and requires Proton Experimental.

According to the developers, this change is “intended to close the gap to Windows performance drivers”, especially in D3D11 games. However, they also said that not all D3D11 games will see an improvement when using this extension.

Read on